Even during a global pandemic, Hamilton fans can still get a show via video chat.

John Krasinski along with the original Broadway cast held a major surprise for a 9-year-old Hamilton fan on the second episode of his new YouTube show, Some Good News. Krasinski formulated the idea once he came across a tweet towards Lin-Manuel Miranda from Aubrey, the 9-year-old’s mother.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"@Lin_Manuel We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight—DD's 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since we saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we're home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we're safe & healthy," the tweet read.

In the episode, Krasinski was joined by his wife, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okierete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, along with other original castmates of the Broadway show. All members performed, via Zoom, the opening number for the musical, “Alexander Hamilton.”

To make up for Audrey’s interfered birthday plans, John Krasinski promised Aubrey and her mother tickets to Hamilton in New York once the global pandemic is over.

According to Vanity Fair, this was the first time the cast mates had appeared together with Groff since April 2016. Alongside surprising a cute and amazed Hamilton fan, this reunion was a tease on what’s to come for 2021. Disney announced earlier this year that a filmed version of Hamilton will be released October 15 of next year.

Check out the new episode of Some Good News with Krasinski below.