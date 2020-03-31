In this time of a pandemic, the world is definitely in need of "Some Good News."

This past Sunday, John Krasinski launched his new YouTube show called “Some Good News”, which consists of him sharing positive stories during our time of quarantine. For his first episode, he invited former co-star Steve Carell in honor of their 15th anniversary of The Office. During this episode, Krasinski confessed that he hopes the entire cast will have a get together after the entire pandemic is over with, “as people just saying hi.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Krasinski claimed he had “no idea” what he was doing as he began this show, but he wondered why there was no show that was dedicated entirely just spreading good news.

“For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news,” he began. “And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is ‘SGN.’ I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

During the majority of this show, it consisted mostly of stories inspired by fans tweets, praise for healthcare workers and those helping and providing food for the sick or elderly. As a product of this show, Krasinski invited 15-year-old fan, Coco, who just finished her final round of chemotherapy to share her good news. As she finished, she went home to her street filled with her neighbors cheering her on, encouraging her recovery. Kransinski told Coco that she was his new favorite hero.

Stay tuned for the next episode of "Some Good News," and catch the debut episode below.