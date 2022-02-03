Miami Dolphins former Head Coach Brian Flores made absolute shockwaves throughout the NFL with his lawsuit filed earlier this week. The lawsuit alleges that the league is guilty of racist practices during their hiring process and accuses several figures/organizations such as the Denver Broncos of conducting sham interviews. Speaking of the Denver Broncos, Flores also stated that the front office came in the interview "disheveled" as if they were heavily drinking the night before. The lawsuit shocked the sports world as a whole, as NBA players/coaches chimed in on the injustices they've felt being Black in their respective league. And with accusations as damning as the ones set forth by Flores, you're going to get people clapping back to clear their name.

The latest figure to offer a rebuttal is Denver Broncos Executive and Hall of Fame Quarterback John Elway. Refuting the claims that the Broncos front office gave Flores a "sham interview," Elway stated that he "interviewed Brian in good faith" and that he was "fully engaged during the interviewing process."

(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

However, Elway doubled down on his fair treatment of Brian Flores, stating, "For Brian to assume my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong." Elway continued, making sure to clear the air about the accusations of being hungover, saying, "If I appeared 'disheveled,' as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night -- immediately following another interview in Denver -- and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us."

Elway's dismissal of Flores' accusations hit the media airwaves shortly after the Miami Dolphins offered his rebuttal to the lawsuit, adding to the growing list of critical figures voicing their perspective on the situations posed by Flores through his historic lawsuit.