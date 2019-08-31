The John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon is expected to return to retailers next week in an all-new "Parachute Beige" colorway, following up the exclusive white & black rendition that debuted last August, and the all-black iteration that dropped in May.

As it turns out, there are several other John Elliott LeBron Icons in the stash, including a pristine all-white colorway and a pink joint.

Both of the kicks feature the familiar stretch-woven upper equipped with semi-translucent paneling and an eye-catching striped design throughout. The kicks are also grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8. Additional details include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

In addition to the white and pink colorways, John Elliott has hinted at a volt colorway as part of the Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Check out that version below, and stay tuned for more details.