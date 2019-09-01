Menswear designer John Elliott and Nike are reportedly prepared to release another colorway of the Nike LeBron Icon in early September, this time featuring a "Parachute Beige" colorway.

Elliott first debuted the special edition colorway during his Fall/Winter 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February, but it now appears the kicks are finally slated to release on September 3 for the retail price of $250.

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Parachute Beige/SneakerNews

The upcoming Nike LeBron Icon features a beige translucent upper, accompanied by an eye-catching, striped pattern throughout and a premium suede on the ankle collar and heel tab. The kicks, grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8, also include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

Continue scrolling from some additional images, including some on-foot shots.

