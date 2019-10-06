The John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon will be returning to retailers next week in a Fall-friendly "Parachute Beige" colorway, fresh off the release of the "Summit White" and "Fuchsia" designs.

The latest LeBron Icon, priced at $250, will be available via Nike and select Nike retailers on October 9.

The upcoming Nike LeBron Icon features a beige translucent upper, accompanied by an eye-catching, striped pattern throughout and a premium suede on the ankle collar and heel tab. The kicks, grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8, also include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

If you're in the market for a pair of LeBrons with a full-length Air Max Unit but this silhouette just isn't your style, you'll be happy to know that the Nike Air Max LeBron 7s are returning this month as well. Click here for more details on that, and continue scrolling for the official photos of the "Parachute Beige" LeBron Icon.

