The film that John David Washington and Zendaya shot during last year's quarantine finally has a release date. The pair of acclaimed actors star in Malcolm & Marie, a film that explores various aspects of what it means to be in love, and last Friday, the movie's trailer was shared on Netflix. While this is an anticipated project that fans can't wait to see, some people criticized the real-life 12-year age difference between the leading actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malcolm & Marie (@malcolmandmariefilm)

Washington, 36, and Zendaya, 24, are both legal adults, but still, critics took issue with the age gap. Washington addressed the controversy while speaking with Variety about the film and said, "People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is." The actor added, "She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I've only been in it for seven years. She's been in it longer, so I'm learning from her. I'm the rookie."

"Some of the stories she's shared about what she's had to go through with Twitter and everything," he said. "I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that." He also stated that he's excited for the work to see "how mature she is in this role" while praising Zendaya's "versatility."

Check out the trailer for Malcolm & Marie below.

[via]