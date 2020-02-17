WWE legend John Cena is scheduled to make his return to SmackDown later this month, and it is believed that he will put the wheels in motion for an in-ring return at Wrestlemania. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena will indeed be featured on the Wrestlemania 36 card, with current plans calling for him to go one-on-one with Elias.

Cena and Elias have some built-in history at Wrestlemania so this isn't totally out of left field. The 16-time WWE champion reprised his role as The Doctor Of Thuganomics at Wrestlemania 35, where he interrupted Elias' concert and delivered a swift Attitude Adjustment before exiting the ring. The two also had a confrontation at Wrestlemania 34, although it was The Undertaker that Cena ended up facing off against.

2019 marked the first time in more than 15 years that Cena went a full calendar year without having a match at a pay-per-view event. His last bout came in January 2019 in a triple threat match against Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.

As mentioned, Cena will be making his return to SmackDown on February 28th at the TD Garden in Boston. The WWE has not yet revealed what role he'll play on the show, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if his in-ring monologue is interrupted by Elias, paving the way for their showdown at Raymond James Stadium on April 5.

