Years ago, John Cena was known as the man who had serious reservations about tying the knot. During his stint on Total Divas, Cena and his then-girlfriend Nikki Bella faced obstacles about whether or not he would ever get married and have children—something that Nikki wanted, but John couldn't see for his future. The pair eventually did get engaged, but after six years of back and forths, they decided to part ways. They've both spoken openly about the dissolution of their high-profile relationship, however, they've since moved on. Nikki and her Dancing With the Stars fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have welcomed their first child together, and according to recent reports, John Cena has quietly wed his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

Very few details have been shared about the pair's nuptials, but it's reported by E! that Cena and Shay tied the knot in Tampa, Florida. While Shay's relationship past remains a mystery, it's been widely reported that John Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. After breaking things off with Nikki Bella in 2018, Cena met Shariatzdeh in 2019 and struck up a romance.

There were rumors of an engagement prior to the newlyweds making things official, but it was never substantiated because of how fiercely private they are. Congrats to the couple!

[via]