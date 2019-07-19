John Cena has been away from the WWE since his brief appearance as The Dr. Of Thuganomics at Wrestlemania 35 in April, but he may be coming back as part of WWE's Raw Reunion on Monday.

Cena, who has been in England filming "Fast & Furious 9," recently returned to The States, specifically Florida, which is where the reunion will be held. During an interview with Deco Drive, the 16-time WWE Champ flirted with the possibility of joining the list of WWE legends already scheduled for the July 22 edition of Monday Night Raw.

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um... we'll see?," Cena said with a smile, while hitting his trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.

During Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia, WWE first announced the upcoming Raw Reunion Special, which will include a plethora of WWE icons such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, among others.

The Raw Reunion, billed as "the biggest reunion in WWE history," will air on Monday, July 22 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has also announced a WWE Network special called "Smackville," that will take place just two weeks before SummerSlam.

The list of wrestling legends advertised in the promo video for the Raw Reunion include:

Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry Lawler