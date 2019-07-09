John Cena's official instagram account is a bizarre collection of random images without explanation, ranging from photoshopped images of fellow WWE stars to classic movie posters, cars, actors, athletes and beyond.

Among Cena's latest IG posts is an image of India cricket captain Virat Kohli, which he shared with his 11.7 million followers following their victory over Sri Lanka in the World Cup. As seen in the photo embedded below, Kohli appears to be moving in for a handshake but the way the picture is cropped make it look as though he's shaking hands with an invisible man - likely a reference to Cena's catchphrase, "You Can't See Me."

According to reports, this is not the first time that Cena has showed some love for Virat Kolhi on his instagram account. The 16-time WWE champ last posted a photo of a cheering Kohli about three years ago - although the post came without explanation, as per usual.

Kohli's India team will take on New Zealand in the World Cup Semi Finals on Tuesday, with the winner heading to the Finals to take on either Australia or England on July 14.