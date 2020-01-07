WWE fans know all too well that John Cena's instagram activity is about as mysterious as it gets, as he frequently posts completely random photos without context. More often than not Cena's IG posts are utterly pointless, but his recent activity is a direct result of a clever meme shared by... Justin Bieber.

The meme in question sees a photoshopped image of the Biebs (taken from a recent unicycle spill) hitting a splash on a helpless Cena from the top rope. Bieber's IG post quickly made the rounds on Monday night and it wasn't long before the former WWE champ issued his response with a photoshopped meme of his own.

Writes Cena, "There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber"

The 16-time WWE champion hasn't been in the wrestling ring in quite some time but with the annual Royal Rumble PPV coming later this month and Wrestlemania season right around the corner, it won't be long now before rumors of his return start to pick up.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Cena explained that he has no intentions of missing Wrestlemania 36 in April, or any of the other upcoming Mania PPVs.