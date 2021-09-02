As much as some people don’t like to admit it, WWE-style wrestling is a sport that requires an immense amount of acting ability, which is exactly why so many competitors go on to have noteworthy careers in the movie industry.

Names like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Jesse Ventura, all come up when you think of wrestlers turned actors. Others, including John Cena and Dave Bautista also come to mind.

The latter has been credited in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead, and Blade Runner 2049. Although he’s worked with an incredible roster of actors, Bautista said on Twitter earlier this year that he wouldn’t want to star alongside Cena.

In a recent interview with Esquire, The Suicide Squad star revealed how he felt about Bautista’s comments.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” the 44-year-old said. “But I think when someone makes a statement like that, the important thing is to look at things from his perspective.”

“Dave has worked so hard on his craft, he is so dedicated to his characters, and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100% understand that.”

The Massachusetts born star then went on to explain that there’s “no beef” between the former competitors, and that he “applauds” Bautista for being brave enough to go forth on his own.

We may not get to see our WWE all-stars on screen together, but they never fail to put on a hell of a show, even on their own. You can check out Cena’s full Esquire interview below.

