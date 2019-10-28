Back in May, John Cena was spotted with a new woman just months after his split with his on and off girlfriend turned fiancee Nikki Bella. John was seen with Shay Shariatzadeh (who is a successful Canadian engineer) in Vancouver and later at another time in Los Angeles. Since Nikki has been boasting about her new man Artem Chigvintsev and her "amazing" sex life with him, John has come through to officially debut his relationship with Shay.

The couple hit up the red carpet for the film premiere of Playing With Fire in New York at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Back when John and Shay were first seen, Nikki responded to her ex moving on making it clear that she didn't feel any type of way. "You know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts?" she explained. "You either want to poop your pants immediately...or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos."

The exes are officially over each other.