Former WWE champion turned Hollywood actor John Cena may have popped the question to his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. As pointed out by some very observant internet sleuths, Shay was seen with a massive rock on her left ring finger in the background of a photo Cena took with a fan at an amusement park in San Diego.

Amidst the engagement rumors, Cena tweeted on Tuesday, “A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short."

Adding to the speculation that Cena and Shay will soon be tying the knot are a pair of photos he posted on instagram earlier this week. Those who following Cena on IG know that his feed is typically filled with meaningless, random photos posted without context - but his recent activity certainly seems to suggest that he's hearing wedding bells.

The couple were first spotted in public together last March while Cena was in Canada filming "Playing With Fire." The 16-time WWE champion was previously in a six-year relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, but they called off their engagement in April 2018. Bella is currently engaged to, and expecting a child with, her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev.

