Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel films, recently reposted a tweet that seemingly criticizes the writing for Avengers: Endgame, according to Complex.

On Instagram, Stan posted a screenshot of a tweet reading, "Together until the end of the line. Or until bad, inconsistent, out-of-character writing turns Steve Rogers into his own anti-thesis. Shouldn't it be 'together until the end of the lie' now?" The complaint is regarding the ending of Avengers: Endgame, calling Rogers's action selfish and not in-line with his character.

Stan's reposting of the opinion, while it may not even be in agreement, has left fans angry with the actor.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy, referred to Stan in a tweet saying, "Welcome Mr. Stan! Welcome," with a picture of the Emporer, a clear reference to the dark side. Boyega recently came under fire with fans as well.

Boyega replied to a fan about Rey, Kylo and Finn's dynamic in Star Wars: The Rise of the Jedi saying, "It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe," which angered some fans.

Stan is set to reprise his role as Bucky for the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.