John Boyega, who plays Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy, got himself in trouble online recently. Now that his role in the Star Wars universe is done, Boyega is getting very brave with his comments. One mega-fan posted online, making a joke that (WARNING: SPOILERS FOR RISE OF SKYWALKER TO FOLLOW) since Kylo Ren died, Finn can have his chance to get Rey. Boyega replied in the comments, "it's not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius." A screenshot of his comment went viral, with Star Wars fans calling the actor sexist or misogynistic.

Boyega couldn't care less though, as he responded to the comments by doubling down on his "pipe" statement. "LAY THE PIPE. I said what I said. BYE," he replied . He also took shots at the fans who claimed they were outraged. Boyega's joke was harmless to some though, who instead claimed that outrage culture is forcing people to dig too deep into his comment. Now that the Rise of Skywalker is out and Boyega is done with the Star Wars franchise, this may not be the last time we see him let his real feelings out.