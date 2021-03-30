John Gabbana, formerly known colloquially as Boonk Gang, had perhaps one of the meanest rebrands in rap history. Previously known for his wild media antics and tattoo-covered visage, these days the Jacksonville native stays out of trouble and away from substance abuse. Being no stranger to controversy himself, it is likely why the Florida rapper took some time out of his day to offer some words of wisdom to fellow industry mate Lil Nas X.



"Lil Nas X," addressed Gabbana via Instagram stories yesterday (March 30). Getting into some more words of wisdom he had for Nas, he continued, "Now I don't know ya or know your situation, but I wanted to give you some advice lil bro. Don't make a permanent decision in a temporary reality. Let that soak in."

While vague in his advice, Gabbana seems to be speaking on the "MONTERO" artist's recent lawsuit from Nike for his Air Max 97-inspired "Satan Shoes." Before his rebrand, the rapper used to use similar media antics as a marketing tool for his music. In his advice to the 21-year-old Georgia artist, he seems to be telling him to not let the current backlash he's facing for his Satanic visuals push him to make a decision that could permanently impact his career.

As mentioned briefly before, Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" venture with brand MSCHF has landed him in hot water with Nike. The company is suing the brand for trademark infringement for designing the hell-inspired shoes.

