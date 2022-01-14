Johan Lenox Taps RMR For A Feature On "No One Gets Me"

Johan Lenox's latest single â "No One Gets Me" featuring RMR â finds him in a sombre mood, reflecting on how those around him seem to be chasing things like love and marriage while he continues to wake up on the bathroom floor and live life as a single man.

"'Cause no one wants to go out like they did before/No one wants to kick it like they did before/They'll be getting married till they get divorced/And I'll be waking up here on a bathroom floor," the artist and producer sings on the pre-chorus.



According to ï»¿Shore Fireï»¿, fans of Lenox have a lot to look forward to as he gears up to unleash his debut album, WDYWTBWYGU, on March 11th. The project will see appearances from Cousin Stizz, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Mr. Hudson, Ant Clemons, Thouxanbanfauni, Lancey Foux, and 070 Shake.

Along with the three-minute and 22-second moody single, Johan Lenox and RMR also teamed up for a new music video, which you can watch above.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause no one wants to go out like they did before

No one wants to kick it like they did before

They'll be getting married till they get divorced

And I'll be waking up here on a bathroom floor

