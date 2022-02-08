mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Johan Lenox & Lancey Foux Have Finesse On New Single, "I'm A Mess"

Alex Zidel
February 08, 2022 15:42
61 Views
00
0
Johan LenoxJohan Lenox
Johan Lenox

I'm A Mess
Johan Lenox Feat. Lancey Foux

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Johan Lenox and Lancey Foux are a mess with some finesse on their new single.


In his last single, Johan Lenox sings that people will begin to forget about him while he's "still being messy" and he continues to expand on that sentiment with his latest release, "I'm A Mess" featuring Lancey Foux.

As we get closer to the release of the talented artist/composer's debut studio album, WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up)Johan Lenox has released yet another new single from the project. "I'm A Mess" features Lancey Foux and focuses on the duality of the title statement. The song explores the feeling of being drunk and out of control, while also dealing with a state of uncertainty and chaos in one's life.


"The video depicts me using alcohol to escape a feeling of being lost, trying to imagine what stability and maturity can look like when the future in this country is so uncertain," says Johan about the new release. "This is a feeling which I will spend the rest of the album exploring."

WDYWTBWYGU comes out in one month. Stay tuned for Johan Lenox's upcoming debut album and let us know what you think of his new single in the comments.


Image provided by the artist -- Johan Lenox and Lancey Foux in the studio

Quotable Lyrics:

I talk with my hands, yeah, I’m a handful
Knocking down glasses like an asshole
You know I'm a hazard on the dancefloor, better be careful
Am I killing it? No
But am I growing and learning sh*t? Also no

Johan Lenox Lancey Foux new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Johan Lenox & Lancey Foux Have Finesse On New Single, "I'm A Mess"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject