Johan Lenox & Lancey Foux Have Finesse On New Single, "I'm A Mess"

In his last single, Johan Lenox sings that people will begin to forget about him while he's "still being messy" and he continues to expand on that sentiment with his latest release, "I'm A Mess" featuring Lancey Foux.

As we get closer to the release of the talented artist/composer's debut studio album, WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up), Johan Lenox has released yet another new single from the project. "I'm A Mess" features Lancey Foux and focuses on the duality of the title statement. The song explores the feeling of being drunk and out of control, while also dealing with a state of uncertainty and chaos in one's life.





"The video depicts me using alcohol to escape a feeling of being lost, trying to imagine what stability and maturity can look like when the future in this country is so uncertain," says Johan about the new release. "This is a feeling which I will spend the rest of the album exploring."

WDYWTBWYGU comes out in one month. Stay tuned for Johan Lenox's upcoming debut album and let us know what you think of his new single in the comments.



Image provided by the artist -- Johan Lenox and Lancey Foux in the studio

Quotable Lyrics:

I talk with my hands, yeah, I’m a handful

Knocking down glasses like an asshole

You know I'm a hazard on the dancefloor, better be careful

Am I killing it? No

But am I growing and learning sh*t? Also no