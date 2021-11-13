Johan Lenox & Ant Clemons Send A Late Night Text On “You Up?”

“You Up?” finds Johan Lenox and Ant Clemons singing to their sneaky links after having a few drinks, hoping to get an invitation to crawl into bed and get the validation that they’ve been craving.

“I don’t even know why the fuck I’m even trying/You said you’re into me, I know you’re lying/I know I’m meant to be, I know my science/It’s only sunny ’cause the planets dying out,” Lenox sings on his verse before heading back into the catchy chorus where he reflects on his tendency to f*ck a good thing up.

On his verse, Clemons raps about being left on read after sending his text, and the struggles that can come along with being famous, particularly when it comes to women.

Overall, the track has great replay value, and is sure to be heard playing in cars all over during late night drives as we head into winter. Along with the new song, Lenox also dropped off a music video for “You Up?” which you can stream below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You up?

Liquor got me thinking I’m in love

I just wanna feel like I’m enough

You up?

You up?

Bet I’ll find a way to fuck this up