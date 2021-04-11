mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JOEY TRAP Keeps The Momentum High With "Professional"

Aron A.
April 11, 2021 13:44
111 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Professional
Joey Trap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Joey Trap shares a new single.


We're only four months into 2021 and Joey Trap has made it absolutely clear that he plans on having the game in a headlock. Following his prolific run in 2020 that included numerous singles and five projects, he kept the momentum high by the time 2021 came around. He's already one project deep and it seems like that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the rapper has in store for the remainder of the year.

This week, the rapper dropped off another new banger titled, "Professional." The production sounds like something JetsonMade would've produced while Trap leans more towards the melodies this time around.

The new single from Joey Trap arrives less than a month after the release of his latest project, LOYALTY.

Quotable Lyrics
I told your bitch buss it 'cause she toxic
Hop out the bed with a bankroll, yeah
Racks 4am but the banks closed, yeah
Choppa extend, take your face off, yeah

Joey Trap
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  111
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Joey Trap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JOEY TRAP Keeps The Momentum High With "Professional"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject