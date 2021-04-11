JOEY TRAP Keeps The Momentum High With "Professional"

We're only four months into 2021 and Joey Trap has made it absolutely clear that he plans on having the game in a headlock. Following his prolific run in 2020 that included numerous singles and five projects, he kept the momentum high by the time 2021 came around. He's already one project deep and it seems like that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the rapper has in store for the remainder of the year.

This week, the rapper dropped off another new banger titled, "Professional." The production sounds like something JetsonMade would've produced while Trap leans more towards the melodies this time around.

The new single from Joey Trap arrives less than a month after the release of his latest project, LOYALTY.

Quotable Lyrics

I told your bitch buss it 'cause she toxic

Hop out the bed with a bankroll, yeah

Racks 4am but the banks closed, yeah

Choppa extend, take your face off, yeah

