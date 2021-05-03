Joey Trap Drops Off His New Project "Professional"

In the digital era, there's a constant demand for new content that many up-and-comers have adapted to. Whether it's short snippets on their timeline, or freestyle videos, there's a benefit to working the algorithms of streaming services. Clearly, Joey Trap understands this which is why he's been flooding the streets with new music over the past two years. In 2020, specifically, he unveiled five projects and before we even hit June, he's back with his second drop of the year.

Joey Trap has been teasing his new project, Professional over the past few weeks, beginning with the release of the song's title track in early April. Now, he's dropped off the project in its 26-song entirety. Without any features attached to the project, Joey Trap proves that he's on go-mode this year with his latest offering.

“I just wanted to prove myself with this album,” Joey explained in a statement. “It really had to show what I’m capable of and it had to be professional and that thought process is what made me name it PROFESSIONAL. The beginning of a new era for me.”