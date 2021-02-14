mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Trap Drops Off A Quick Banger With "Brace"

Aron A.
February 14, 2021 16:56
Joey Trap keeps his foot on the pedal with "Brace."


New York's Joey Trap had one hell of a year in 2020. In fact, he had one hell of a year in 2019, as well. The Chicago rapper has continued to release tons of music at a rapid pace, whether it's in the form of a new single or a new project. Chances are that he has a new project in the pipeline but he's evidently getting the people ready for it. This week, the rapper returned with a chilling new banger titled, "Brace." Though it runs for a little under two minutes, Trap delivers a shoulder bouncing bop with a vintage twist to it as he flexes his lyrical muscle.

Check out the latest offering from New York's Joey Trap below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Bro hit the stands, go forty
Ain't no more pain in this range, oh Lordy
Came with a brain, man, I love your shorty
Ain't Santa Claus but I think she naughty

