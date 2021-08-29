Joey Purp Delivers A Bouncy New Hit In "CANDYPAINT"

Chicago artist Joey Purp has cultivated some dope sounds over the years and he is an artist who always pushed himself creatively. Recently, he has been gearing fans up for some new music, and they were excited to listen to what he had in store. On Thursday, he finally came through with his latest effort as "CANDYPAINT" was released to the world.

As you will hear, this track has a very bouncy sound to it and it's all tailor-made for the club. Lyrically, Purp floats on this track as he delivers some stripper-inspired bars that fit the production perfectly. It's a song that is catchy which means it also has great replay value.

Stream the song below, and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the bad girls put your hands up

North side, south side, west side, stand up

Shake it like the popstar that you a fan of

Get up on stage throw that ass like a dancer