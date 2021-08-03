Joey Purp Announces New Project With "Outside"

If you've been waiting on a new album from Joey Purp, you're just in luck. The rapper just announced his forthcoming project, UpLate! with the release of its lead single, "Outside." The upbeat banger serves as Purp's first solo single in nearly three years since the release of QUARTERTHING in 2018.

Purp's new album, UpLate! is set to be released on September 24th and includes his production debut. Additionally, the entire project will be entirely featureless.

"We really just wanted to expand. Expand on everything we’ve done. Expand on our sound. Expand Chicago’s sound and what that means to the world. We wanted to give a glimpse at our history and our future at the same time you know," Purp explained of the project in a statement. "There’s a saying, you don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from. In hip-hop, we say it ain’t where you from it’s where you at. So this is where we’re from and this is where we’re at and this is where we’re going. And this is what it sounds like."

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I be overseas I can't even speak

Having conversations 'bout the cheese, talking guapenese with me

2,000 dollars on sneaks, that's a K a feet

I keep this shit a hunnid, keep it Gucci, keep it double G

