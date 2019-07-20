mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Fatts Reps The Set On New EP "4 My Section Vol. 1"

Aron A.
July 19, 2019 20:58
4 My Section Vol. 1
Joey Fatts returns with a short project.


Joey Fatts has been consistently dropping music over the years. While he's been in the game for the better part of the decade, he's continued to maintain a strong buzz in the underground and the streets. Although it feels like the hype around him has died, that hasn't set him back from releasing new music. He's been going hard this year. After releasing Chipper Jones Vol. 4 this year, he keeps the ball rolling with the first installment in his new series, 4 My Section Vol. 1.

Joey Fatts blessed fans with new music earlier today. His latest project is a short offering consisting of six tracks in total. He holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does get some assistance from his long-time collaborator A$ton Matthews on "IDGAF."

Peep the project below. 

