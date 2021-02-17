mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Fatts Releases "G Way 2"

Aron A.
February 16, 2021 20:14
149 Views
01
0
CoverCover

G Way 2
Joey Fatts

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Joey Fatts returns with his latest body of work, "G Way 2."


Joey Fatts had a steady run in 2020. He dropped off plenty of singles before coming through with Olive BoyStill Cutthroat, and November's G Way. He spent the remainder of the year relatively low-key before popping back out in full force at the top of the year. Last month's "Never Said It's Right" kicked off the campaign for G Way 2 which was followed by "Better Days" ft. NHale.

Today, Fatts dropped off the sequel to November's G Way in its entirety. With 10 tracks in total and a run time of a little over twenty minutes, Joey Fatts showcases his lyrical muscle and his storytelling skills with ease as he puts the city of Long Beach on his back.

Check out the latest project from Joey Fatts below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Joey Fatts Releases "G Way 2"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject