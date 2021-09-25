mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Fatts Come Through With Succinct New Project "Joey The Album"

Alexander Cole
September 25, 2021 15:59
253 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Joey The Album
Joey Fatts

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Joey Fatts just came through with a new album featuring Dave East, Robtwo, and more.


Long Beach artist Joe Fatts has been killing it when it comes to being an independent rapper. He has been able to create his own label all while cultivating a fanbase on his own merits. Whenever he drops a new song, fans get excited, and it is easy to see why. His music is catchy and perfect for any sort of California party setting. On Friday, he dropped off a new effort called Joey The Album, where he brings more of that signature energy to the table.

The album is nice and succinct as there are only 11 tracks to be found here and a handful of features. These features come from the likes of Dave East, Robtwo, A-Reece, and even Seddy Hendrinx. There are some dope vibes to be had throughout the project, and there is no doubt that fans of the artist will be eager to dive into Joey Fatts' latest project, which can be streamed, below.

Tracklist:

1. Joey's Intro
2. Price Tags (ft. Robtwo)
3. The Real
4. Oh What?
5. Dead & Gone (ft. Dave East)
6. Without A Doubt
7. Money On The Floor (ft. A-Reece)
8. Where You From?
9. Love & Passion (ft. Seddy Hendrinx)
10. Ocean BLVD
11. My Time

Joey Fatts Joey The album new project
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Joey Fatts Come Through With Succinct New Project "Joey The Album"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject