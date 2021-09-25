Joey Fatts Come Through With Succinct New Project "Joey The Album"

Long Beach artist Joe Fatts has been killing it when it comes to being an independent rapper. He has been able to create his own label all while cultivating a fanbase on his own merits. Whenever he drops a new song, fans get excited, and it is easy to see why. His music is catchy and perfect for any sort of California party setting. On Friday, he dropped off a new effort called Joey The Album, where he brings more of that signature energy to the table.

The album is nice and succinct as there are only 11 tracks to be found here and a handful of features. These features come from the likes of Dave East, Robtwo, A-Reece, and even Seddy Hendrinx. There are some dope vibes to be had throughout the project, and there is no doubt that fans of the artist will be eager to dive into Joey Fatts' latest project, which can be streamed, below.

Tracklist:

1. Joey's Intro

2. Price Tags (ft. Robtwo)

3. The Real

4. Oh What?

5. Dead & Gone (ft. Dave East)

6. Without A Doubt

7. Money On The Floor (ft. A-Reece)

8. Where You From?

9. Love & Passion (ft. Seddy Hendrinx)

10. Ocean BLVD

11. My Time