Joey Fatts & NHale Connect On Spacey New Track "Better Days"

Joey Fatts is preparing for the release of a brand new project in the coming days. G Way 2 is set to arrive this Friday which was sled with the single, "Never Said It's Right." The single dropped last week but before he unleashes the new project, he slides through with an ode to nostalgia with his new record, "Better Days" ft. NHale. The rapper paints a vivid portrayal of his childhood in Long Beach with detailed storytelling over spacey production. NHale's bluesy tone perfectly complements the hazy production and Fatts' laid back flow.

The rapper's new project will serve as the sequel to his November 2020 project. Check out Joey Fatts' new single with NHale, "Better Days" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Self-made milli, Cut Throat Bullies

Did a couple burpees, got me feelin' like I'm Tookie

Catch your opps slippin' in the 50s, we gon' woop him

Rap n***as speakin' on my n***as, we gon' book him