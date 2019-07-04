While many would argue that competitive eating isn't a sport, Joey Chestnut would disagree. Since dethroning the hot dog eating king Kobayashi back in 2007, Chestnut has won 11 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests and today, he picked up his 12th. This is the fourth year in a row that Chestnut has won the competition since losing to YouTuber Matt Stonie back in 2015. The competition was held at Coney Island in Brooklyn and Chestnut was a heavy favorite before the contest even started.

Last year, Chestnut broke the world record by downing 74 hot dogs in just 10 minutes. This year, Chestnut ended up just shy of his record after he ate 71 hot dogs in the same amount of time. The legend took home $10,000 and probably a lot of heartburn to go with it. Chestnut is so dominant at competitive eating that the runner up only ate 50 hot dogs.

Chestnut's win shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody although there is something to be said about how dominant he's been over the last few years. Even if you don't consider Chestnut an athlete, you have to give him props for being able to stay on top of his game for so long.

We just hope he doesn't make himself sick on of these days. As Darren Rovell reported, he consumed over 20,000 calories which about 10 days worth of food.

