Every single 4th of July, Nathan's hosts its infamous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. The competition is very simple. You have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as you possibly can. The greatest champion of all time is none other than Joey Chestnut, who came into today with 14 titles to his name. As you can imagine, he left the stage today with yet another title under his belt, although it came with some controversy.

According to TMZ, a man in a Darth Vader mask rushed the stage and flashed a sign in front of Chestnut. The Glizzy GOAT decided to take matters into his own hands as he grabbed the man by the neck and threw him off of the stage where he was eventually apprehended by police.

Chestnut was able to continue on with the competition, and eventually, he downed 63 hot dogs which is considerably lower than last year's total of 76. Regardless, Chestnut was way ahead of his competitors, and it was a decisive victory for the ages.

Now, Chestnut has 15 titles to his name and probably some of the worst heartburn known to mankind.

As for the people who rushed the stage, it has been revealed that three people are now in custody.

