Joey Bada$$ appears to be getting into his acting bag these days. The Brooklyn rapper joined Angie Martinez earlier today on Power 105 where he revealed that he'll be getting in on the action for Hulu's upcoming Wu-Tang series. The rapper told Angie that he'll be taking on the role of Inspectah Deck. "Me and Dave East is in Wu-Tang," he said. "I'm Inspectah Deck."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dave East joined the cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga which is set to debut earlier this year. If you've been following the Harlem rapper, he's shown pictures of himself on the set as he takes on the role of Method Man.

Angie then asked how it's coming along and if the details are up to par. "It's pretty on point from what I've seen, like just from the scenes that I've been apart of," Badass said. "I like what they're doing. I like how they're doing it. The only thing with TV is it ain't a music video. You can't, like, [say] 'Can I see playback?' Ain't none of that... You just have to trust. You have to give your best performance and hope they pick the right take."

Joey Bada$$ is no stranger to the acting world. The rapper's had reoccurring roles on Mr. Robot and BET's Boomerang.