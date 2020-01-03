After President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on Iran killing Qasem Soleimani, the internet is fearful that we're nearing the commencement of World War III. If you've been logged onto Twitter for even the briefest period of time this morning, you're fully aware of all the chatter surrounding Iran, a potential war, and Trump. There are plenty of memes being shared, making us giggle in the face of danger. Of course, people are worried that if a major war is declared, we will be involved in a draft and New York rapper Joey Bada$$ is already voicing his displeasure at that possibility.



John Parra/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to comment on the madness happening in our world, Joey Badmon apologized to the United States of America before announcing that he will have no part in the war everyone believes is imminent. "SORRY AMERIKKKA BUT I WILL NOT BE YOUR SOLIDER," he wrote. Unfortunately, Joey, like the rest of us, may not even have a say in whether or not he will fight in a potential World War III. Hopefully, we don't ever reach that point.

What do you think about the airstrike Trump ordered on Iran, and the subsequent threats uttered against the country?