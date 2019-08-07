Over the past few years, Joey Bada$$ has been simultaneously active and dormant. Though he did recently come forward as an integral member of the Beast Coast movement's Escape From New York, new solo Badmon music has been a scarcity in the market.

It's been a little over two years since he delivered his last solo album All Amerikkkan Bada$$, a visionary effort that left his fans slightly divided. Though more ambitious in nature, some lamented the departure from his lyrically-driven approach to New York street rap. If you've recently revisited the last Joey album, be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Either way, the wait between releases only continues to climb. Yet there remains hope. During a recent Beast Coast concert in Atlanta, Joey took a moment to highlight some of his vaulted material, the likes of which appears to be reserved for a new album. A user over at Reddit's r/hiphopheads captured the footage, which finds Joey premiering a melodic, low-key untitled track. Though it's difficult to make out any particular lyrical fragments, it certainly bodes well for those on Bada$$ watch - might we expect a new solo album in the near future?