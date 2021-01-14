Ever since debuting in the scene with his critically acclaimed first mixtape 1999 back in 2012 when he was just 17 years old, Pro Era collective founding member Joey Badass has since gone on to release two studio albums in 2015 and 2017, respectively. While the rapper has taken his time to work on curating new efforts in his discography, he has also dabbled into the acting world, appearing in roles in USA's Mr. Robot and Freeform's Grown-ish alongside Chloe x Halle, Yara Shahidi, and others. In his latest role, Joey will star in the upcoming politically charged film on police brutality and Black Lives Matter called Two Distant Strangers, with the trailer for the film dropping recently.

Joey Badass will star as a cartoonist named Carter James who is enjoying the best night of his life with his lover before he is confronted by police in an altercation that becomes violent and eventually leads to him losing his life. He then wakes up again in his lady friend's bed starting the day over again, attempting to figure out how to lose the police officer that has a vendetta against James.

Check out the emotionally charged trailer for the film below and let us know what you think of the upcoming film. There is currently no release date for the film.

