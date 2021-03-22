For the last year, humans around the world have been keeping their distance from one another, wearing masks to cover their faces and doing their part to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives and, with vaccine distribution ramping up across the globe, it feels like things may finally be going back to "normal" soon.

It's been pretty difficult to stay away from our friends, families, and loved ones for so long but, because of very clear health concerns, we've reluctantly stayed inside for the last twelve months. New York rapper Joey Bada$$ is sick of the imposed curfews, quarantines, and more, complaining on Twitter that social distancing is "inhumane".



"This new world has ZERO to do with anyone’s safety and everything to do with control and compliance," said Joey Bada$$ on Monday morning, seemingly echoing the Great Reset theory in his tweets. "It’s sad how much this pandemic has enabled people to treat each other. Social distancing is inhumane. This society is governed by FEAR and it’s so sad that you blind folk can’t see pass what the external forces provide for you. I don’t watch the news because I know nothing’s new. I’m done arguing with anyone. I know most people won’t agree with me because most people are dull-minded and reliant. I have no energy for you folk. The difference between me and y’all is I’m governed by self. Good day."

The Oscar-nominated rapper recently also called out DisneyWorld for allegedly kicking out his autistic cousin, posting a video of him berating three park employees that he shamed for restricting his cousin for removing his mask.

