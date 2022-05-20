Just five months into 2022, Hip-Hop heavyweights like Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have all dropped highly anticipated albums, and with confirmed projects on the way from stars like Post Malone, Lupe Fiasco, Chris Brown, Logic and more, it appears that this summer will be just as eventful. One release, in particular, that has caught many blog-era Hip-Hop fans' attention is Joey Bada$$'s forthcoming third studio album.

Nostalgically titled 2000, the Two Distant Strangers actor's latest body of work will serve as the spiritual successor to his breakout mixtape, 1999, but the connection between the classic mixtape and the forthcoming album doesn't stop there. In addition to being slated to release just five days after the 10-year anniversary of 1999, 2000 will also boast a vibe similar to its predecessor.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a recent string of tweets, Joey Bada$$ shared some information regarding his forthcoming release, revealing that 2000 is more of a big brother to 1999 than a straight-up sequel.

"If 1999 was about a kid from Brooklyn, New York trynna make it big and put his friends on, #2000 is about that same kid who’s now a man and on the other side of the fence," the Pro Era rapper explained. "Similar vibe, different perspectives."

"1999 was growing up in NY, #2000 is glowing up in NY," he continued, before his fans playfully informed him that you can't hashtag numbers. After laughing off his social media flub, the "Head High" artist summed up what fans can expect from 2000, saying, "Moral of the story, you guys are gonna love the new album. I will never let you niggas down. 2000 album coming June 17th."

Check out Joey Bada$$'s full Twitter spree below.

Does this newly teased information make you any more excited for the Brooklyn rapper's long-awaited third studio album? If so, stay tuned to HNHH for more details on 2000 as June 17th approaches.