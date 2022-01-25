New York-based rapper Joey Bada$$ was a guest on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast on Tuesday (January 25), revealing that he wants to end up in a polyamorous marriage with two wives. He also heavily suggested that he currently has two girlfriends right now who do not live together.

Revealing to the panel that he has only been in two serious relationships and doesn't seek out one-night stands, Joey revealed that he wants to be in a polyamorous relationship with two wives.





"I want two [wives]," he said before claiming to have a few girlfriends living in separate houses right now. He also said that he doesn't want his two families to intermingle-- he wants them to coexist but not live together. "They will have to be cool with each other, they'll have to be able to call each other if they wanna get down like that. But it's not a requirement," he said. He added that he could "potentially" see himself having two families in the same city but since he likes to be bicoastal, he would prefer having one in New York and the other in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere during the interview, Joey admits that he doesn't masturbate, calling it "weird."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I think that's weird for a man, not for a woman," he admitted after revealing that he often restrains himself from ejaculating. He also said that he's amazing in bed, claiming that he got so good "from experience."

This was definitely an interesting interview from Joey Bada$$. Check it out in full below.