Joey Bada$$ was the first from the NYC-based Pro Era crew to break out, and provided a launching pad for his fellow artists to follow suit, circa 2011. At the time, Joey was seen as a precocious artist, who clearly had a keen investment in a hip-hop era bygone and the style to go with it. As his star rose, so did that of Pro Era and the many members of the crew-- including Capital Steez.

Yet, Steez's journey was cut short, on December 23rd, 2012, when he committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the Cinematic Music Group headquarters. In an effort to pay homage to his friend, and keep Steez's memory alive, Joey started the annual Steez Day, while a long-awaited posthumous album from the late artist titled King Capital has been in the works for quite some time now.

Unfortunately we still don't have an update on the album, but Joey Bada$$ is paying his respects to his fallen friend today, on what would be the rapper's 27th birthday.

The rapper tweeted simply enough, "Big bro ALWAYS had my back. HAPPY BDAY KING. You changed my life for the better." He added, "Forever indebted to you," alongside a photo of Steez and Joey.

In another tweet earlier in the morning, he also tweeted out "RIP KING CAPITAL STEEZ."

Although the tweets are clearly in good nature, fans have been quick to respond by asking where his album is.

Rest in Peace, Capital Steez.