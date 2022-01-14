Joey Bada$$ Makes A Triumphant Return With "THE REV3NGE"

After taking some time away from the music scene to focus on his acting career, Joey Bada$$ is back with "THE REV3NGE" – the first single from the album that he's preparing to drop off later this year.

Along with the two-minute and 27-second long second song, the 26-year-old Brooklyn-born star shared a music video that finds him "out for blood" as he carries out acts of vengeance on those who've done him dirty in the past.

When asked about when we can expect to hear new music before the arrival of "THE REV3NGE" on Instagram Live, Bada$$ responded, "when the album dropping? Shit, the album dropping this year fasho. Fasho, fasho." He continued, "I ain’t gonna say exactly when, though, because there’s certain rappers who be on my heels. So I’ma just, you know – it’s coming, though."

As Complex notes, the Mr. Robot actor has already performed his latest single live, teasing audiences on several occasions over the last year. Check out the new video above and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fought through the misery, weathered the storm

Can't let them get to me, no weapon formed shall prosper

R&B bitches all over my roster, bitch, I got options (Huh, huh)

I keep a chopper right on the dresser, next to the Oscar (Huh, woo)

