Joey Bada$$ Keeps His "Head High" On New Single

In the five years since releasing his album, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey Bada$$ has expanded beyond the realm of music and deeper into acting. However, as much as fans have enjoyed his roles as Inspectah Deck on Wu-Tang: An American Saga or more recently, Unique on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the anticipation is high for new music from Joey.

This week, the rapper slid through with his second solo single of the year, "Head High." Serving as the follow-up to "The REV3NGE" that he released earlier this year, Joey's sharp lyricism and deep perspective of the world around him take form over Statik Selektah's soulful production. Joey reflects on family, the state of the world, and also discusses his relationship with XXXTENTACION.

Joey previously indicated that "Head High" received a glowing endorsement from Nas, who called the song, "a perfect single."

"Played Nas some of the album and he said he was inspired. He also loved the next song I’m dropping for y’all, he called it “the perfect single”. Meant a lot hearing that from the [GOAT]," he tweeted earlier this week.

Check out Joey's latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Are we caught up in a rapture?

Not to mention all the other factors

Government agendas against rappers

They wanna see us either dead or captured

