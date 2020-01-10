While we absolutely think Joey Bada$$ has been killing it on the silver screen in hit TV shows like Mr. Robot, BET's Boomerang series and Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga amongst other projects, it almost feels like the young vet forgot all about the fact that he's actually one of the illest rappers in the game. However, fans of the 1999 emcee need not to worry any further, as the Badmon may have hinted that his highly-anticipated third album may be arriving very soon.

Jumping on social media not too long ago, Joey sent out a tweet (seen above) that alludes to the possibility of a new project in the works. "JUST GETTIN’ A FEW MORE DUCKS LINED UP FO I START BUCKING THESE N**GAZ [sic]," he wrote, following up by stating, "WORLD NEED NEW BADA$$ & ITZ COMING." The tweet was ended with a purple devil emoji and the hashtag #LP3, which for those who don't know stands for "long play 3," or in other words "album 3." This as-yet-confirmed project will follow 2017's ALL-AMERI KKK AN BADA$$ and his debut studio LP from 2015 titled B4.Da.$$.

No word yet on an official release date, single, or album title — #LP3 sounds pretty dope though! — but we'll be sure to keep you all in the loop with any updates. In the meantime, peep the video for his most recent single "Temptation" from 2017. Yeah fam, we need some new heat!