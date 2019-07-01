Make no mistake about it, signing in BK was viewed as the 2nd or 3rd most likely option for Kevin Durant heading into Free Agency. The mitigating circumstances of a hostile environment in Golden State (see Draymond Green) and his unending refusal to entertain the subject of New York Knickerbockers' Basketball, left the Brooklyn Nets in an envious position, having already secured a verbal commitment from Kyrie Irving on the final days of Summer.

By Joey Bada$$' reasoning, these "mitigating circumstances" wouldn't have fell flat of pushing towards BK, if not for his recruitment efforts behind the scenes. Kevin Durant, otherwise known to rap nerds as "Velvet Hoop" has endeared himself to the hip-hop community over the course of his NBA career, Bada$$ included.

"Nobody knows I’m like the ambassador dude. Nobody knows I’m talking to Kevin Durant right now," Joey can be heard telling Angie Martinez in a teaser of their recent interview exchange.

"I’m just talking to him. That’s my man," Joey continued. "'East Coast is better,' we have conversations like that." When asked to elaborate on his ambassador role, Joey told her that being cool and collected on the open road is essential for a job well done. Otherwise, Joey Bada$$ seemed to imply that he was just born with the gift of persuasion.

For what it's worth, the Beast Coast member let the posting as a reminder to all BK residents to pay it forward, if ever he walks in their establishment, looking for a freebie or two. Be sure to keep it locked for radar-like coverage of NBA Free Agency: the guts, the glory, and the European defectors.

