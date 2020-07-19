Joey Bada$$ Can't Help But To "Shine"

Joey Bada$$ appeared with The Light Pack this past week, blessing fans with three new songs. However brief the project, it is still potent. The EP ends with the track "Shine." Produced by Statik Selektah, "Shine" flips the ever-popular and always classic "Everybody Loves The Sunshine" by Roy Ayers. The sample gives us strong Summer vibes. Selektah takes the most popular parts of the original track, namely the familiar piano riff and a cut of the OG chorus. It's really hard to mess up a Roy Ayers sample.

Joey Bada$$ is on his lyrical throne on The Light Pack. Soulful, cognizant, and playful, Joey sounds like he's in his zone. He throws down a flow that fits perfectly into the pocket of the instrumental. From the gorgeous instrumental to the on-point bars, this track shines.

Quotable Lyrics

I got no time to waste (No), life is fast-paced (Yup)

Keep the tracks runnin', never come in last place (Rrah)

How's your bitch when I come around? She's not safe (Nope)

No, she be leavin' with me 'cause you got bad taste

She need a back brace (Yup), I need a backrub (What else?)

I tell her, "Put that face down and that ass up" (Yeah)