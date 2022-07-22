After many delays, Joey Bada$$ finally returned this morning with the release of his latest body of work, 2000. Serving as his first album in five years, Joey had much to get off of his chest over the course of the 14-song project. Off the rip, the rapper addresses his position in hip-hop right now, especially when it comes to the top lyricists.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Most might consider the Holy Trinity to be J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar but Joey Bada$$ clearly feels like he deserves to be named among this generation's greats. On the intro track, "The Baddest" ft Diddy, Joey puts his name alongside Cole and Kendrick to make up this generation's Holy Trinity.

"N***s know who greater, fuck your favorite, I'm the greatest

They never could degrade us and I did it with no major

I made a lane for n****s by going my own way

I paved the way for a lot of these rappers you see today

So act like you know, bitch, I've been had the flow, penetrating souls

Who the best emcees? Kenny, Joey, and Cole

The holy trinity, it's that nine-fives in affinity

Energy knowing when I'm gone and forever remember me"

Of course, the bar is a call back to Jay-Z's "Where I'm From" where he listed himself, Nas, and Biggie as the three best rappers.

Joey's new project, 2000 includes appearances from Westside Gunn, Chris Brown, Larry June, JID, and Capella Grey. Check out the project here.