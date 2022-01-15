We're only two weeks into 2022, but thus far, things are looking pretty good musically, with more and more impressive releases arriving every week. As we entered into the new year, our first Fire Emoji update found us praising Gunna, Nas, and 2 Chainz, but this week, we've got a fresh roster of artists to celebrate.

First up is Joey Bada$$'s THE REV3NGE, which found the actor returning to the music scene after taking some time off to focus on his on-camera career; the "Love Is Only A Feeling" artist recently confirmed that he's got a new album dropping in the future, so we have that to look forward to as well.

We also have "Shit On Me" by Peewee Longway and "Bring The Hook" courtesy of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, both of which see relentless lyricism from each rapper.

On JID's "Surround Sound," we find the Spillage Village member linking up with Baby Tate and 21 Savage, who absolutely killed his turn on the beat, as he always does.

We've been giving Atlanta's own Gunna plenty of love for his efforts on DS4EVER, and since his highly anticipated joint track with Drake – called "P Power" – has finally made its way onto streamers, we absolutely had to include it on our Fire Emoji update.

Last, but certainly not least, we see three GOATs (50 Cent, Jeremih, and Lil Durk) come together on "Power Powder Respect."

Check out hip-hop's hottest new releases below, and let us know what arrivals you would've added to our playlist.