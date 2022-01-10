Joey Bada$$ is back. On Sunday, the 26-year-old rapper shared a post across his social media pages to generate some buzz for his upcoming single, "THE REV3NGE," dropping this Friday, January 14th.

As The Source notes, it's currently unclear if the images the "Love Is Only a Feeling" has shared are artwork for the single, or for the album dropping later this year that he confirmed during an Instagram Live session a few days ago.

"Shit, the album dropping this year for sure," the Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor told fans pondering about new music. "I ain't going to say exactly when, though, because there's certain rappers who be on my heels, so I'ma just... It's coming, though."

The last time we received a full-length project from the Brooklyn-born recording artist was in April of 2017 when he delivered ALL-AMERIKKAN BADASS, which made its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. After that, Bada$$ gave us The Light Pack EP, consisting of three tracks and one Pusha T feature.





When announcing his new release, the 1999 hitmaker simply wrote, "#THEREV3NGE 1/14" alongside images made to look like movie posters. In the first, the rapper can be seen intensely staring down the camera with a dark blue hue cast over him, and in the second, he bears a similar look, but this time we see a group of people edited onto his chest.

"They say success is the best revenge," the text at the top of the photo reads.

Are you looking forward to new music from Joey Bada$$? Who do you hope to see featured on his 2022 album? Let us know in the comments.

