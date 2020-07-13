The people have been in need of new music from Joey Bada$$ for a long time now. Ever since he debuted 1999, he's been highly regarded as one of the top MCs in the game. Over the years, he seemingly transitioned into the role of a songwriter pretty easily with massive credtis to his name. Post Malone's 2018 hit, "rockstar" ft. 21 Savage was reportedly written by Joey.

Though fatherhood and acting have pushed his music career to a back for a minute, that doesn't mean he hasn't been whippin' up work. The rapper actually hit the 'Gram earlier today to reveal that he's finally releasing some new music. Sharing a photo of himself dressed like Kanye during the VMA performance of "Runaway," he captioned the photo, "The rebirth. New music Friday 7/17." "The rebirth" could likely be the announcement of a stylistic shift, though for all we know, it could also be the name of the upcoming single.

He also shared what appears to be a possible cover art for his next project. "Know that faith is like a seed planted in the ground; it grows after its kind. Plant the idea (seed), water and fertilize it with expectancy, and it will manifest," he captioned the photo.

Just a few months prior, Joey gave fans a bit of insight into his next project. "It will speak towards the growth as both an artist and as a man. I'm just trying to find new ways to open up and to tell my story. More parts of it that haven't been told. Also, I’m having fun this time around. I’m definitely trying to have more fun than I've ever had, because it's a very fun time for me right now. A lot of exciting things are happening," he said to Complex.

Are you excited for new music from Joey? Sound off below.

[Via]