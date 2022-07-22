Joey Bada$$ & Westside Gunn Cruise In A "Brand New 911"

Following a string of singles and heavy anticipation, Joey Bada$$ finally delivered his latest album 2000 in the wee hours of Friday morning. The project faced numerous delays due to sample clearances. However, the wait was well worth the outcome of the project. The 14-song effort boasts appearances from Chris Brown, J.I.D, and more but perhaps, the most notable collab so far is "Brand New 911" ft. Westside Gunn. With Chuck Strangers delivering the hazy, horn-friendly production, Westside Gunn and Joey Bada$$ marvel at the fruits of their labor. "I copped the 911 (Yeah), now I'm thinkin' 'bout the Bentley (Skrrt, right) You get mÐµ? I had to take this shit, nobody let me," Joey raps on his verse. Gunn also laces the entire track with his signature ad-libs, too.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

And I would fuck with you bitches if my aura let me

Or if you all would just tune into my frequencies

We expose the secrecy, screamin', "Rest in peace to Steez"

If you don't got the power, you just gotta peek and see for yourself

'Cause when you stay connected to source, you won't need nothin' else

